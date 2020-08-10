Streaming issues end York Catholic District School Board meeting

Technical difficulties ended a scheduled virtual York Catholic District School Board meeting Monday night.

The board was was holding the meeting to discuss its options for a return to school next month as outlined by the Ford government.

Parents were welcomed to log in and stream the meeting.

But several parents who took to Twitter and even some who contacted NEWSTALK 1010 through our text board, expressed frustration at being unable to log into the meeting.

The YDCSB eventually responded on Twitter, apologizing for the technical glitches.

@YCDSB apologizes for the technical issues with the Special Board Meeting. Since many of you were unable to connect, the meeting has been rescheduled to Wed. Aug. 12 @ 7:30 pm. A new way to connect will be emailed to parents/staff Tuesday morning and posted on #www.ycdsb.ca — York Catholic District School Board (@YCDSB) August 11, 2020

The meeting has been rescheduled to Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.,with the board adding parents and staff will be emailed Tuesday, on a new way to connect.

The information will also be posted on the board's website.