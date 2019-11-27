Student faces sexual assault charges in alleged incident at a Toronto Montessori

A student at a Montessori school in Toronto, has been charged following a police investigation into a case of alleged sexual assault.

Police aren't offering up many details, but say the alleged assault happened during school hours at Alive Montessori and Private School near Bathurst and Eglinton.

The alleged assault happened on November 4th, but officers didn't give any information about the age of the victim or the accused. They also didn't reveal the gender of the victim.

A boy was arrested on Monday, and charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual assault causing bodily harm.

He'll be back in court in January.

Alive Montessori is a school that is based in Forrest Hill United Church, and houses students in pre-kindergarten, up to grade 8. Tuition can be as much as $15,000 a year.