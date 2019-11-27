iHeartRadio
Instagram
71010
Sms*

Student faces sexual assault charges in alleged incident at a Toronto Montessori

Alive Montessori from Bathurst St

A student at a Montessori school in Toronto, has been charged following a police investigation into a case of alleged sexual assault.

Police aren't offering up many details, but say the alleged assault happened during school hours at Alive Montessori and Private School near Bathurst and Eglinton.

The alleged assault happened on November 4th, but officers didn't give any information about the age of the victim or the accused. They also didn't reveal the gender of the victim.

A boy was arrested on Monday, and charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual assault causing bodily harm.

He'll be back in court in January.

Alive Montessori is a school that is based in Forrest Hill United Church, and houses students in pre-kindergarten, up to grade 8. Tuition can be as much as $15,000 a year.

 

On-air

Jim Richards

Jim Richards Showgram

Evan Solomon

The Evan Solomon Show

Ryan Doyle and Jay Michales

The Rush with Ryan Doyle & Jay Michaels

Barb DiGiulio

The Night Side with Barb DiGiulio

Jon Pole - The Night Side- CJAD

Pole Position with Jon Pole

Lisa LaFlamme CTV National News

CTV National News

CFRB NEWSTALK 1010

Best of the Roundtables

George Noory - Coast To Coast AM

Coast to Coast AM

Ryan Doyle and Jay Michales

The Best of the Rush

Host of the Early Edition on NEWSTALK 1010

Early Edition

John Moore

Moore in the Morning

Jerry Agar

Jerry Agar

Jim Richards

Jim Richards Showgram

Evan Solomon

The Evan Solomon Show

First Look
First Look

Watch

E.T.

Phone home! E.T. comes back

London Bridge stabbing suspect shot by police

Three dead, including attacker in London Bridge terror attack

Harvey Bischoff - OSSTF

OSSTF to stage one-day walkout

News Alerts
News Alerts