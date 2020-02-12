Student stabbed inside a Mississauga High School

Peel Regional Police have a young person in custody, after a stabbing at a school in Mississauga.

Officers responded to Clarkson Secondary School near Winston Churchill and Royal Windsor Drive, around 12:30 on Wednesday.

There appears to have been some sort of fight, inside the school, and a student was stabbed.

He's been sent to hospital, with serious injuries, but he's expected to survive.

Another student was arrested.

But police aren't releasing the names, ages or even genders of the students involved.

However, they do say this is an isolated incident.