Students could be accessing millions more for post-secondary education

With so many people on a tight budget during the pandemic, everyone could use some extra cash.

That goes for post-secondary students too. Our media partner CTV News spoke with Madison Guy of GrantMe.ca, a website that helps connect students with appropriate grants and scholarships.

CTV reports that millions of dollars in grants and scholarships are left on the table every year because students don't -- or don't know how to -- look for them.

Guy says the average university student graduates with $26,000 in debt.

“I think that the biggest reason that so much money in scholarships goes unclaimed is that many students often don't know where to start or where to look," Guy said.

The website matches students to scholarship and award opportunities, which don't all revolve around academics. Thigns like volunteering and sports can help you qualify for different financial opportunities.