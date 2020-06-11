iHeartRadio

"Subject officer" in D'Andre Campbell shooting is not speaking with SIU

D'Andre Campbell, who was shot dead by police in Brampton, Ont. on Monday, is seen in this photo. (Supplied)

Ontario's police watchdog says the officer involved in the shooting death of a 26-year-old Black man west of Toronto has not been interviewed despite being invited to talk.

The Special Investigations Unit says it has interviewed four Peel Regional Police officers who were witnesses to the death of D'Andre Campbell in Brampton, Ont., on April 6.

But the SIU says the ``subject officer'' has not provided his notes and cannot be legally compelled to be interviewed.

The family has said Campbell himself called 911 while in the middle of a mental health crisis.

The SIU has said officers used stun guns before one officer fired his gun at Campbell multiple times.

The watchdog says it has recovered a knife, two stun guns as well as the subject officer's firearm during the investigation.

 