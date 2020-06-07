Surfer in Australia dies after great white shark attack

Authorities in Australia say a 60-year-old surfer has been attacked and killed by a 10-foot great white shark off the coast of northern New South Wales state.

Several people tried to help the surfer and fought off the shark before taking the injured man to shore at Salt Beach on Sunday morning.

He was given first aid for serious injuries to his left leg but died at the scene.

Nearby beaches were cleared of swimmers and surfers and will remain closed for 24 hours.

It's at least the third fatal shark attack in Australia this year.