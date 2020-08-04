Survey finds most would get a COVID-19 vaccine but many would wait a while first

A new survey from Angus Reid finds most Canadians would be willing to get a COVID-19 vaccine but many of them would take a wait-and-see approach.

Almost half said they'd roll up their sleeve as soon as a vaccine is available but 32 percent say they'd likely what a while.

NEWSTALK 1010 medical correspondent, Dr. Mitch Shulman says that may not be a bad thing.

"I may want people not to rush out and form huge queues to get the vaccine because I may not have enough of it," he explains. "The fact that there's only certain people that want it may actually help me roll it out more appropriately."

If most people get vaccinated, Dr. Shulman says it'll make a big difference, much like it has with other diseases like measles, mumps, rubella and polio.

"All these diseases are, thankfully, not the scourges today that they were 30, 40, 50 years ago. Why? Because we have a vaccine," he says.

Even though most would be willing to get a COVID-19 vaccine, 61 percent told pollsters they worry about potential side effects.

14 percent say they would not get the vaccine.