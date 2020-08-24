Suspect in custody after three people were found stabbed in Brampton home
BRAMPTON, Ont. - Peel police say a suspect who was in crisis is in custody after allegedly stabbing three people in a home.
Investigators say they were called to the home in Brampton, Ont., on Sunday afternoon.
They say they found three people with injuries considered not life-threatening.
Police say the suspect was in ``mental health distress'' and allegedly attacked others in the home with a knife.
They say the person was taken to hospital to be assessed.
Officers are asking any witnesses to come forward.