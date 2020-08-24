iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
250 Richmond Street West, Third Floor, Toronto ON M5V 1W4  -   416-872-1010  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com
Instagram
71010
Sms*

Suspect in custody after three people were found stabbed in Brampton home

Peel police cruiser

BRAMPTON, Ont. - Peel police say a suspect who was in crisis is in custody after allegedly stabbing three people in a home.

Investigators say they were called to the home in Brampton, Ont., on Sunday afternoon.

They say they found three people with injuries considered not life-threatening.

Police say the suspect was in ``mental health distress'' and allegedly attacked others in the home with a knife.

They say the person was taken to hospital to be assessed.

Officers are asking any witnesses to come forward.