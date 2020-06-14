Suspect wanted in connection to mischief investigation in Mississauga

Peel Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to a mischief investigation in Mississauga.

Investigators have been looking into a number of incidents of vehicles being damaged in the parking lot of a shopping centre located near the intersection of Argentia Road and Winston Churchill Boulevard. That's near highway 403.

The incidents have occurred as far back as July 2018 until very recently.

The suspect is described as an older white male, about 5'8", with a medium build, short receding brown hair and light brown facial hair. A surveillance image shows him wearing thin-framed glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the 11 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at (905) 453-2121, ext. 1133 or anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).