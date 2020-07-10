Suspects flee after shooting man outside Scarborough Town Centre
A 26-year-old man is in serious, but non life-threatening condition after a shooting just outside an entrance of the Scarborough Town Centre. Police say it happened shortly after 2:10 p.m. outside Entrance 3. Police have seized a suspect vehicle as they look for who is responsible and are asking witnesses to come forward.
Police say a man has been rushed to hospital after being shot at the Scarborough Town Centre.
He reportedly has serious injuries.
This happened just outside the mall, and Toronto Police say the suspects are believed to have taken off in a dark-coloured SUV.
The mall is not under lockdown.