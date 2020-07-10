iHeartRadio

Suspects flee after shooting man outside Scarborough Town Centre

Police say a man has been rushed to hospital after being shot at the Scarborough Town Centre.

He reportedly has serious injuries.

This happened just outside the mall, and Toronto Police say the suspects are believed to have taken off in a dark-coloured SUV.

The mall is not under lockdown.