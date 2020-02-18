Suspicious package reported at the home of Premier Doug Ford

Premier Doug Ford's office says police were called to his house on Tuesday, to investigate a suspicious package.

It is believed to have been sent in the mail.

His wife, Karla, was home at the time, but is safe.

A Toronto police spokeswoman says officers from the explosive disposal unit were called today to the Etobicoke neighbourhood near where Ford lives.

Const. Michelle Flannery says police have investigated and deemed the area safe.

There was no immediate word on the contents of the package.

No injuries have been reported.