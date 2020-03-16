Take a COVID-19 self-assessment

If you are feeling unwell with any of the following symptoms:

Fever, new cough or difficulty breathing (or a combination of these symptoms)?

Muscle aches, fatigue, headache, sore throat, runny nose or diarrhea? Symptoms in young children may also be non-specific (for example, lethargy, poor feeding).

And have experienced any of the following:

Have you travelled outside of Canada in the last 14 days?

Does someone you are in close contact with have COVID-19 (for example, someone in your household or workplace)?

Are you in close contact with a person who is sick with respiratory symptoms (for example, fever, cough or difficulty breathing) who recently travelled outside of Canada?

If you answered yes to these questions, you should seek clinical assessment for COVID-19 over the phone.

The majority of COVID-19 illnesses are mild. A clinician can help guide whether you will require further care or potential testing in person. Please use one of the following options:

Contact your primary care provider (for example, family doctor). Let them know that you have used this self-assessment tool.

Contact Telehealth Ontario at 1-866-797-0000

If you start to experience worsening symptoms, please visit your local emergency department. Call before you go and let them know you have used this self-assessment tool.

If you answered no to these questions, it is unlikely that you have COVID-19.

You should:

Continue to monitor your health for a full 14 days after your return to Ontario or have contact with someone who is ill. If you develop any new symptoms, please seek clinical assessment and testing for COVID-19.

Learn more about self-monitoring.

If you start to feel worse or have questions or concerns about your health, call your local public health unit, primary care provider (for example, family doctor) or Telehealth Ontario at 1-866-797-0000.