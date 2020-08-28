Take a COVID-19 test and skip the 14-day quarantine?

Air Canada wants to offer voluntary COVID-19 tests, hoping the federal government will ease up on quarantine rules for travellers.

According to Reuters, citing a Raymond James analyst note, the airline is planning a trial run at Pearson Airport, expected to begin September 7th.

The program would reportedly include a test at the airport and two tests at home.

The note says the airline hopes, "the data collected will convince the government to take more of a science-based approach with the 14-day quarantine requirement waived or reduced for those with successful (negative) tests."

It's not clear what kind of tests would be used.