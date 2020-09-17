A woman who lost her husband and three of her children in a grisly shooting in Oshawa, this month says getting from one day to the next sometimes feels like an ``impossible task.''

Loretta Traynor, who was also injured in the September 4th shooting, spoke alongside her surviving son Sam today at a funeral service for their four family members.

She says the four were ``taken too soon, too violently, and without warning,'' and she can't believe or accept that any good will come out of their tragic deaths.

However, Traynor says, the outpouring of love and support from the community in the wake of the shooting has given her new insights on her loved ones' lives.

Fifty-year-old Chris Traynor and his children, 20-year-old Bradley Traynor, 15-year-old Adelaide Traynor and 11-year-old Joseph Traynor were killed in their home earlier this month.

Durham regional police have identified the shooter as 48-year-old Mitchell Lapa, who is also related to the family. Media reports say he is Loretta Traynor's brother.