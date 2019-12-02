Talks continue as high school teachers prepare for a one day walkout

It doesn't sound like talks are going well between the province and the union representing public high school teachers.

The two sides were bargaining over the weekend but OSSTF President Harvey Bischof is accusing the government of dragging its feet.

He told the Toronto Star the union has seen no evidence that the government is serious about getting a deal.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce disagrees.

"We plan to continue to negotiate in good faith to drive a deal as soon as humanly possible," Lecce told NEWSTALK 1010 on Sunday.

If there is no deal, teachers will walk off the job for one day on Wednesday.