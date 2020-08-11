TCDSB facing criticism after massive back to school survey issues

Things have not gone as planned for the Toronto Catholic District School Board's back to school survey.



Now, trustees are planning on holding an emergency meeting this Friday to try and fix things.



Parents have told NEWSTALK1010 that there have been several issues. First, there was little time between the release of the back to school plan and the automated phone call to parents.



So when parents decided to hang up and go online instead, many were met with a note that indicated responses had already been given.



Other parents with multiple children in the district report that they did not have the option to identify which child they were answering for.

Acting director Dan Koenig says he's confident these issues have been resolved and that things will go smoothly for the rest of the week, before Friday's deadline.