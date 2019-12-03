TCH bans window air conditioners after toddler's death

The tragic death of a toddler has now led to change at every single Toronto Community Housing building.

The agency has banned window air conditioners at all of its multi level buildings, unless the window is over a balcony.

Two year old Crystal Mirogho died November 11th, after an air conditioner fell from the eighth floor of a building in Scarborough.

It used to be that tenants needed permission to install a window unit.

Now, workers are going around removing the AC units and replacing them with a floor standing air conditioner.

The agency has hired a non-profit to do the work. Apartments should be finished before Christmas. After that, they'll move on to townhouses

It'll cost $4-5 million.

As for the toddler's family, they've been moved to the bottom floor of a two storey TCH townhouse.

As of Tuesday morning, a GoFundMe page had raised more than $37,000.