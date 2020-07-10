TDSB calling on Queen's Park for increased funding

School board trustees in Toronto are turning to the province and asking for more funding.

The TDSB voted last night to call on the Ford government to provide more cash that could be used to bring in more staff.

This is part of a motion where two trustees were pushing the province to find ways to put students in unused spaces and avoid days on and days off in class.

School board trustees are also asking for cash to cover PPE, added busing costs, and extra cleaning.

Mayor John Tory says he is going to be reaching out to the TDSB and the TCDSB to see if there is anything the city can do to help. "I am not sure what that might be, but one of the problems they say they have is space in terms of the fact you've got have much smaller classes now because of the virus and all the distancing and so on."

The TDSB is expected to reveal its tenative restart plan next week.