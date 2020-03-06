TDSB cancelling European trips because of COVID-19, 15 visits impacted

The Toronto District School Board says it cannot operate upcoming trips to Europe safely and is cancelling them until further notice.

In a letter to parents, Associate Director of Business Operations and Service Excellence, Carlene Jackson said they were hoping to avoid the outcome.

"We recognize that this will be very disappointing for many families, but please know this decision was not made lightly and the safety of our students and staff was top of mind while making it," she said.

In all, 15 trips are impacted and in some regions, such as Italy the decision to cancel was clear Jackson said, with the federal government advising against non-essential travel to parts of the country.

While other areas don't have as serious travel advisories, Jackson says "there is simply too much uncertainty about what will happen in the next week or two, leading up to and even during the trips."

Parents are being advised to contact the individual trip operators about refunds and to also communicate with principals.

The news comes the same day the number of cases in Ontario of COVID-19 rose to 26, though health officials are telling the public to stay calm, noting the risk to the general population is still low.