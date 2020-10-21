TDSB considers change to part of online learning platform

The Toronto District School Board is considering a change after complaints about the video conferencing portion of its online learning platform.

The platform, called Brightspace, only allows 10 students to be on video at once, which means some cannot always been seen by their teachers.

The Globe and Mail reports that some teachers have already switched to platforms like Google Meet and the board tells the paper they're considering switching to something like Zoom.

D2L, the company that owns Brightspace, says the limit was meant to keep students from getting distracted so they could focus on their teacher, but they plan to add more cameras.

They also say the platform can be used with other video apps and they'll continue to work with the TDSB.