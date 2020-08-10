TDSB elects new chair

The Toronto District School Board has a new boss.

Willowdale Trustee Alexander Brown, has been elected as the new chair of the TDSB.

The selection came Monday afternoon, during a special meeting.

Brown, a 6-year trustee in Ward 12, replaces Robin Pilkey, who has held the job for five years and will be stepping down, but will remain with the board as trustee in Ward 7.

In a statement, Brown said he is “honoured” to be elected as chair during “this historic moment in our board’s history.”

“As we look ahead and prepare to meet the challenges of reopening our schools in September, it is imperative that we continue advocating for funding from the province for key issues like smaller class sizes and necessary capital improvements so that our schools are as safe as possible for staff, students and the community,” Brown said.

The TDSB is also searching for a new permanent director of education.



with files from CP24