TDSB pushes back switch to in-class learning

Students attending TDSB schools can expect more delays to switch over from in-class learning to online.

A spokesperson for the Toronto District School Board, confirmed to our media partner CP 24 Tuesday night, that the deadline is “on hold” while the TDSB board reviews its own delivery model.

The original deadline for the switch was set for 4 p.m this coming Thursday.

In a previous switch, nearly eight-thousand students opted for virtual learning.

That total number is currently over 17,000.

The TDSB spokesperson added additional information on the delay would be provided next week.

Any high school students who requested a switch, will have to wait until November 23rd.