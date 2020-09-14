TDSB pushes back the start of virtual learning

The Toronto District School Board has announced that virtual online learning will not start until Tuesday, September 22nd.

That's pushed back from a the original start date of September 17th.

The reason is because they have had more students sign up than first anticipated, with more families switching from in-person learning to online.

That means they've gone from 66,000 students, to 72,000 students, resulting in the addition of more than 200 virtual classrooms. All of those require a teacher.

(More to come)