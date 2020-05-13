TDSB says they'll need more money when school restarts

Trustees with the Toronto District School Board, say the board needs more money, because of COVID-19.

The request is to deal with the extra costs incurred, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Trustees passed a motion that requests funding to help school boards provide additional staffing and resources to support mental health and wellbeing; special education; children with special needs; students transitioning from elementary to secondary school; and those struggling with literacy and numeracy." the TDSB says in a release.

The board says they also need money to buy more technology, like iPads and Chromebooks, so each student has access to one.

“The TDSB has delivered more than 56,000 devices to families since the beginning of the school closure period,” the board said. “With requests for devices still being received, more than 4,000 additional devices are expected to be delivered in the upcoming days.”

The board said they would like to see provincial technology funding set to a “one device to one student ratio.”

Schools have been closed down since the middle of March and board Chair Robin Pilkey says they have realized a certain amount of savings, thinking it's around $15 million. She couldn't say what the ask would be from the province.