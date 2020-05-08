TDSB to push for more live video lessons

There is a new push to get teachers doing more live lessons with students through video conferencing.

The Toronto Star reports that Toronto District School Board trustees are expected to pass a motion next week, formally asking officials to work with teachers unions on more "interactive" learning.

It's not clear how the unions may respond, though concerns have already been raised in parts of the GTA.

The Star reports that in a memo to members in York Region, The Elementary Teachers' Federation warned that live video feeds could be abused by students or hackers looking to disrupt the lesson. They also warned that the technology could become the norm once the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

The President of the Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association also told members to use their professional judgement, warning the risks could outweigh the benefits.