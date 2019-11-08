Teacher charged in sexual assault investigation
A teacher working at the Toronto Catholic District School Board has been arrested in a sexual assault investigation.
The allegations are that between February of 2013 and the following September, a teacher allegedly sexually exploited a female student who was 16 at the time.
He was most recently working at Father John Redmond High School.
42-year-old Andrew Lee has been on paid leave since the allegations first surfaced, before this school year started.