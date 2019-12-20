Teachers in Ontario's French-language schools vote in favour of strike

Ontario teachers in the French-language school system have voted 97 per cent in favour of a strike.

Union president Remi Sabourin says the result shows Franco-Ontarian teachers are determined to defend their rights.

He says two major obstacles to an agreement are the government plans to increase class sizes and impose mandatory e-learning requirements.

Sabourin says for the government it's all about money, but forcing students to take online courses and eliminating teaching positions is not a solution.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says he's disappointed the union is taking another step toward a strike, which he says would cause disruption for students and parents.