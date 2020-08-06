Teachers unions call for a rethink on TDSB's back-to-school plan

Trustees at Canada's largest school board are expected to discuss the board's back to school plan today, but before a special afternoon meeting, there is a new call for the TDSB to go back to the drawing board.

Unions representing high school and elementary teachers have sent a letter to Toronto District School Board officials suggesting they go further to try to keep students safe.

The unions are asking the board to slash class sizes for all grades to no more than 15.

That's currently the plan for high school students, but the province announced last week that elementary students would return to class full-time will full class sizes.

Although he has reservations, Premier Doug Ford believes his government's plan is the best in the country.

"You put two million of anyone, not to mention students, in a system...We have to be prepared and I feel we are," Ford told reporters on Wednesday.

The unions are also calling for masks to be mandatory for all students. The province has mandated masks for students starting in Grade 4.



With files from Tiffany Hendsbee