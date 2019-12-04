Teen arrested in Hamilton after standoff with police; toddler in hospital

Hamilton police say they've arrested a 16-year-old boy after a lengthy standoff that followed a toddler being sent to hospital.

Police say they were called to a home in central Hamilton for reports of an injured child around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Local paramedics say they rushed a 21-month-old girl to hospital with serious injuries, but she is expected to survive.

Police say the teen barricaded himself inside the home, but they provided few other details as the standoff stretched into the late morning.

They said a crisis negotiator was on scene and the goal was to end the standoff peacefully.

Police say the teen has been taken to hospital for examination.