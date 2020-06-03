iHeartRadio

Teen arrested in stabbing of elderly Oakville woman

Halton Police have a teen in custody, following a stabbing at a home in Oakville.

Officers were originally called to the home near the QEW and the 8th Line, when a 79-year old woman was stabbed.

She's in hospital with serious injuries, and the teen originally took off.

He's now in custody, reportedly arrested while on a GO bus in Peel Region.

Police say the two knew each other, but aren't commenting on how, just yet.

They also say they aren't looking for any other suspects.

 