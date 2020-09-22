Teen girl killed in horseback riding accident

Hamilton Police say a 14-year-old girl is dead after the horse she was riding became trapped in a marshy bog.

It happened just before 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Police say she and her mother were riding on a path along Millgrove Side Road in Flamborough.

They say the girl was able to get off the horse when it became trapped but while waiting for help she, "became submerged and a short time later she was pulled from the marsh without vital signs."

She died in hospital.

Police say the two were experienced horseback riders but were not familiar with the path.