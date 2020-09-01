iHeartRadio

Teen struck and killed by a transport truck in Mississauga

A transport truck and a cyclist in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police are saying it was a young man, who was struck and killed while riding his bike in Mississauga on Tuesday.

It happened near Dixie and Dundas, and police say the other vehicle involved is a transport truck.

The driver of the truck is still at the scene and is co-operating with police.

Police told NEWSTALK 1010, that the boy is 16 and is from Mississauga.

Images from the scene appear to show the trailer of the transport near a white tarp on the group, making it look as though the transport was turning a corner.

So far no charges have been laid.