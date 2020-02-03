Teen who killed York Region police officer pleads guilty to manslaughter

It was June of 2011 when police in York Region pulled over a mini-van driven by a 15-year-old boy who had taken his buddies out joyriding in his parents' mini-van.

The officer clocked the vehicle traveling almost 150km/h in an area north of Newmarket with a speed limit of 80km/h.

When the boy refused to step out of the vehicle, Const. Garrett Styles reached in to undo the teen's seatbelt.

That's when the boy hits the gas.

Styles was dragged about 1,000 feet.

The mini-van left the road and ended up on top of the officer.

Styles managed to get on his radio to notify the dispatcher to send emergency crews to check on the well-being of the kids.

The officer did not survive.

The boy was previously convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to a 9-year conditional supervision order.

However, the teen -- known only as 'SK' -- successfully appealed and the court ordered a new trial.

On Monday, the Crown and the lawyer representing SK agreed to a manslaughter plea.

His sentence is 2 years of probation.

SK was paralysed during the accident.

York Region's police chief says through a written statement that the Crown consulted extensively with members of the Styles family.

They felt very strongly they could not endure another trial.

It was also worried about the impact of second trial on witnesses, many of whom are first responders.

The Chief goes on to say that while the result is not the one many were hoping for, this outcome 'seemed to best serve all involved.'