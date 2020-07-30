Teenager facing charges after fatal west end stabbing Tuesday

A 16-year-old boy is facing a murder charge after a fatal west end stabbing.

Peel Regional Police say the incident happened in Mississauga on Tuesday afternoon.

The stabbing occurred in the area of Montevideo Road and Battleford Road.

They say 20-year-old Ethan Nelles of Brampton was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the teen is now facing one count of second-degree murder in Nelles' death.

They offered no other details about the circumstances surrounding the alleged homicide, which police say they continue to investigate.

The teen's name cannot be released under the terms of Canada's Youth Criminal Justice Act.

