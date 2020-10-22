iHeartRadio

Teenagers accused of shooting at police

Toronto Police

Eight people, most of them teenagers, are facing charges after a police raid lead to gunfire.

Early Wednesday morning, police say officers showed showed up at an apartment near Don Mills and Lawrence to execute a search warrant.

They say the people inside started shooting but officers did not return fire.

The province's police watchdog says they took cover until the shooting was over and eventually went inside.

One of the alleged shooters is just 14-years-old.

The Special Investigations Unit says one of the accused was diagnosed with a serious injury.

The SIU investigates cases of serious injury, death and allegations of sexual assault involving police.