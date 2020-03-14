Tentative deal reached between Toronto's inside workers and the city

CUPE Local 79, representing Toronto's roughly 20,000 inside workers, has reached a tentative deal for a new contract with the city government.

Negotiations went right up to the 12:01 Saturday deadline when a labour disruption was possible, but was ultimately avoided.

Details will be released once the deal has been rafitied by members and city council.

And if ratified, the deal agreement will be in effect for five years.

The need to get a deal done was amplified by the fact that public health staff are represented by the union, as the city attempts to curb the coronavirus outbreak.

"I'm pleased we reached a negotiated tentative agreement with Local 79, in particular given the important role that our employees play as the City works through the COVID-19 pandemic," Mayor John Tory said on Twitter.