Tentative settlement for public elementary teachers

There's a tentative contract between the province and the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario. Education Minister Stephen Lecce told The Nightside on Newstalk 1010 Friday evening that the tentative agreement covers parent concerns including class sizes, all-day kindergarten and special education. He said no details of the agreement would be reached until it has been ratified by the teachers. ETFO represents 83,000 teachers at public elementary schools across Ontario.

ETFO president Sam Hammond said in a news release "This has been a very prolonged and difficult bargaining process."

"We are very grateful for the support and unwavering solidarity of our members, and the public who have continued to stand up for public education and the supports that our students and educators need now and in the future."

Lecce said bargaining would resume Monday with the federation representing teachers a Francophone school boards. There is still no deal either for high school teachers represented by OSSTF.