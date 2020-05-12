That light at the end of the tunnel appears to be getting brighter

Premier Doug Ford says he will be announcing details on the first stage of Ontario's reopening plan on Thursday.

In his daily briefing Tuesday, Ford teased ``good news'' coming, saying the people of Ontario have followed all the protocols.

He says he will have news Thursday about reopening more low-risk workplaces, seasonal businesses and essential services.

This week, retail stores were allowed to reopen for curbside pick-up and delivery, while hardware stores and garden centres have been allowed to reopen to in-store customers.

Stage one in the province's reopening framework includes allowing for more people at certain events such as funerals and having hospitals resume some non-urgent surgeries.

Ontario reported 361 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and 56 more deaths.