iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
250 Richmond Street West, Third Floor, Toronto ON M5V 1W4  -   416-872-1010  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com
Instagram
71010
Sms*

The average number of new cases of COVID-19 continues to push higher

COVID-19

195 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, which is higher than yesterday when we recorded 103 new infections.

But, the seven-day average has increased every day this week.

Also, there was fewer cases listed as recovered, meaning there are more active cases in the province. Right now, there's 1,547 people with COVID-19 in Ontario.

Most of the new cases came in areas still in Stage 2 of the recovery plan, with Toronto, Peel and Windsor making up 54% of the new cases. Windsor alone, recorded 57 new infections.
By comparison, Toronto had 31 new cases.

Three new deaths were reported, and the number of hospitalizations dropped by 13 to 141.

 