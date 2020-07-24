The average number of new cases of COVID-19 continues to push higher

195 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, which is higher than yesterday when we recorded 103 new infections.

But, the seven-day average has increased every day this week.

Also, there was fewer cases listed as recovered, meaning there are more active cases in the province. Right now, there's 1,547 people with COVID-19 in Ontario.

Most of the new cases came in areas still in Stage 2 of the recovery plan, with Toronto, Peel and Windsor making up 54% of the new cases. Windsor alone, recorded 57 new infections.

By comparison, Toronto had 31 new cases.

Three new deaths were reported, and the number of hospitalizations dropped by 13 to 141.