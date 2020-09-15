The Canada-U.S. border to stay closed into November

The closure of the Canada-U.S. border to non-essential traffic will continue.

CTV News reported Tuesday, that senior government sources have confirmed the closure of the border will likely run to November.

The border has been closed since the pandemic lockdown began in March.

According to CTV, the two nations are expected to extend existing border restrictions.

The U.S. continues to lead the world in infections and deaths with over 6.61 million cases and over 196,000 fatalities.

Canada's infection totals are at 139,000 plus with nearly 9,200 total deaths.



