The city says it finished several construction projects early...but there's more to come
The city says it took advantage of lower traffic volumes during COVID-19 to speed up some construction projects, but that doesn't mean the pain is over.
They're beginning more work this fall, replacing streetcar tracks and watermains and doing road resurfacing.
The city sent out a list of the projects that have been completed, and those that are still to come.
Some of the major projects that were completed this summer:
- Richmond Street West from York Street to Bathurst Street, replaced a 146-year-old watermain – completed nearly nine weeks ahead of schedule
- Don Mills Bridge over the Don Valley Parkway, bridge rehabilitation – completed five weeks ahead of schedule
- Jarvis Street from Queen Street East to Front Street East, replaced a watermain that has sections that were 143 years old and 161 years old, road resurfacing and laneway reconstruction – completed four weeks ahead of schedule
- Yonge Street from St. Clair Avenue to Woodlawn Avenue, watermain replacement, road resurfacing and laneway reconstruction – completed four weeks ahead of schedule
- Church Street at Richmond Street East, replaced a 143-year-old watermain and TTC track requiring a full intersection closure – completed two weeks ahead of schedule
- Martin Grove Road from Finch Avenue West to Albion Road, road resurfacing, sidewalk and curb construction
- Willowdale Avenue from Empress Avenue to Finch Avenue West, road reconstruction
- Crescent Town Pedestrian Bridge rehabilitation over Victoria Park Avenue and Danforth Avenue
- Intersection improvements and road resurfacing at Steeles Avenue East at Birchmount Road and at Don Mills Road, new traffic signals and road resurfacing mostly complete except for minor works.
So far, the City has completed road resurfacing work on more than 170 local roads. The remainder of the 323 local roads planned for resurfacing work is on-track to be completed this fall. The City is also on-track to complete sewer upgrades on more than 100 streets to protect basements from flooding.
Over the next few weeks, the City is beginning more major construction projects to renew and improve aging infrastructure:
- King Street West, Queen Street West, Roncesvalles Avenue and the Queensway, intersection reconfiguration, TTC streetcar track replacement, watermain replacement and road improvements including streetscaping, September 2020 to August 2022
- Church Street from Gloucester Street to Park Road, road resurfacing and TTC track removal, from September 2020 to December 2020
- Gerrard Street West from Elizabeth Street to Yonge Street, road resurfacing from September to December 2020
- Dundas Street West and Howard Park Avenue, full intersection closure for intersection improvements, road and sidewalk construction and TTC track replacement, late September to late October 2020
- Dundas Street West and College Street intersection, TTC streetcar track allowance reconstruction, road reconstruction and resurfacing, curb realignment and intersection improvements, early-October to late-November 2020
- Scott Street Pumping Station improvement work, September 2020 to January 2021
- Continuing construction on the final phase of the Strategic Rehabilitation of the Gardiner Expressway between Jarvis and Cherry Streets, expected to be completed in Spring 2021.