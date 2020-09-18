The city says it finished several construction projects early...but there's more to come

The city says it took advantage of lower traffic volumes during COVID-19 to speed up some construction projects, but that doesn't mean the pain is over.

They're beginning more work this fall, replacing streetcar tracks and watermains and doing road resurfacing.

The city sent out a list of the projects that have been completed, and those that are still to come.

Some of the major projects that were completed this summer:

Richmond Street West from York Street to Bathurst Street, replaced a 146-year-old watermain – completed nearly nine weeks ahead of schedule

Don Mills Bridge over the Don Valley Parkway, bridge rehabilitation – completed five weeks ahead of schedule

Jarvis Street from Queen Street East to Front Street East, replaced a watermain that has sections that were 143 years old and 161 years old, road resurfacing and laneway reconstruction – completed four weeks ahead of schedule

Yonge Street from St. Clair Avenue to Woodlawn Avenue, watermain replacement, road resurfacing and laneway reconstruction – completed four weeks ahead of schedule

Church Street at Richmond Street East, replaced a 143-year-old watermain and TTC track requiring a full intersection closure – completed two weeks ahead of schedule

Martin Grove Road from Finch Avenue West to Albion Road, road resurfacing, sidewalk and curb construction

Willowdale Avenue from Empress Avenue to Finch Avenue West, road reconstruction

Crescent Town Pedestrian Bridge rehabilitation over Victoria Park Avenue and Danforth Avenue

Intersection improvements and road resurfacing at Steeles Avenue East at Birchmount Road and at Don Mills Road, new traffic signals and road resurfacing mostly complete except for minor works.

So far, the City has completed road resurfacing work on more than 170 local roads. The remainder of the 323 local roads planned for resurfacing work is on-track to be completed this fall. The City is also on-track to complete sewer upgrades on more than 100 streets to protect basements from flooding.

Over the next few weeks, the City is beginning more major construction projects to renew and improve aging infrastructure: