The Lakers and Clippers have reportedly voted to boycott the NBA season

There are reports tonight that both the L.A. Lakers and L.A. Clippers have voted to boycott the rest of the NBA season.

American NBA sports reporter with the Athletic, Shams Charania, tweeting out the news late tonight.

At this time, most other teams have apparently voted to continue.

Lebron James has reportedly left the meeting.

There's no official word from the NBA about what unfolded at tonight's meeting.

And, there's still no word how the Toronto Raptors will proceed.

The Raptors and the Boston celtics have been discussing possibly boycotting games in their playoff series, which is scheduled to start tomorrow.

All of this stems from the ongoing protests and racial unrest in the United States and the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man shot in the back by police in Wisconsin Sunday.

Newstalk1010 will bring you more details as we get them Thursday.