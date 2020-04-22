The majority of small businesses say they won't be able to last three months

We don't know when we'll be able to walk into a restuarant in Toronto, and sit down to have a meal.

That could still be months away.

And, that's what has most restaurant owners very nervous.

As a matter of fact, a new survey released shows just over half of business owners in Toronto were able to pay their rent this month, and with another installment due in a matter of days, that number jumps to 72% who feel they won't be able to make their payment for May.

"We need a bailout, that's the message, and there's no two ways about it," says Nathan Hynes, owner of The Auld Spot Pub on Danforth. "If you're not going to give me any support, then don't give me any rules."

Fellow business owner Ginger Robertson agrees.

"The landlord didn't make us close, the government did. So, to ask the landlords to do the right thing, the government needs to do the right thing," says Robertson, who owns the Edmund Burke and Off the Hook.

Despite having two businesses, she doesn't qualify for previously announced government money.

How bad is it?

The survey shows 61% of businesses will close for good, if the current restrictions stay in place for three months, and 76% of businesses say they won't last five months.