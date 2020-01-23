The ripple effect of teachers' job action: Young People's Theatre cancels performances

Moms and Dads in Halton Region, today it's your turn to keep the children busy.

Public Elementary students in Halton are out of class Thursday as rotating strikes by their teachers continue.

This, as we start to see some of the outside effects of the job action.

A non-profit Toronto theatre company has had to cancel several of its upcoming performances. 22 others are on hold.

Young People's Theatre says its also reviewing the contracts of about 100 staff.

The problem, according to the company's executive director, is that teachers have been unable to book field trips.

She says they started to feel the effects back in early December and they expect to lose at least $250,000.

70 percent of the theatre's audience is students.