Theft of puppy, attempted theft of another believed to be connected

Police are investigating after two bizarre incident in York Region and Peel Region yesterday.

At 4:00 p.m. in Newmarket yesterday, there was an attempted robbery at the 400 and Highway 9 carpool lot. A person selling a Maltese poodle met up with two potential buyers when he was assaulted.

The victim was able to fight the attackers off and keep the puppy before the suspects fled in a white, older model Honda Civic.

Investigators say this is likely related to what happened in Mississauga just an hour later. A man met with two other men near his home in the area of Lakeshore Road West and Lorne Park Road to sell a puppy.

"As the victim approached with two puppies to begin the transaction, one of the men brandished a black handgun and demanded one of the puppies. Out of fear, the victim complied and surrendered the male puppy to the men who then fled the area," police say. "The victim was not physically injured during the encounter."

Here are the suspect descriptions in the first incident:

Two South Asian males

Roughly 20 years old

One was wearing green pants

Here are the suspect descriptions in the second incident:

First suspect:

Young Black male

Late teens to early twenties

Slim build, 5’10”

Wearing green sweatpants and Balenciaga shoes

Had a black handgun

Second suspect:

Young Black male

Also in his late teens to early twenties

Slightly taller than the other suspect (around 6’)

Wearing a dark grey hooded sweatshirt.

The puppy that's been stolen is a male Maltese Poodle, white, roughly nine weeks old.