"There's only so long that you can hold back taxpayers from going to their cottage"

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is teasing good news on steps toward reopening for retail stores, parks and cottagers, if the COVID-19 numbers keep going down.

Ontario is reporting 370 new cases of COVID-19 today, and 84 more deaths.

That brings the provincial total to nearly 17,923 cases, including 1,300 deaths and 12,505 resolved cases, nearly 70 per cent of all of Ontario's cases.

The new total is 2.1 per cent higher than the previous day, which is part of a downward trend.

Ford says as trends head in the right direction, it means Ontario is ``getting close'' to opening parks and retail for curbside pickup.

The premier also says he will speak with cottage country mayors this week, adding that with the May long weekend approaching, there's only so long he can ``hold the big gates back.''