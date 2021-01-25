There's snow moving into the GTA

We haven't had to do much winter driving lately but it looks like things will change on Tuesday.

Environment Canada is tracking a system moving in from the U.S. midwest that's expected to bring 5-10 centimetres of snow.

"I would suspect probably closer to 10 (centimetres) is probably a better estimate," says meteorologist Peter Kimbell.

But he says it won't be heavy snow. It's expected to begin around 7 a.m. and drop about a centimetre per hour through the day. It'll taper off in the evening.

The forecast high is plus 1. The good news there, Kimbell says, is that when the temperature is at or above zero, the road salt works more effectively.