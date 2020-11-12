"They had a plan to murder someone that day"

The two men who were in custody, in connection with a shooting on the weekend, where a 12-year-old boy was hit, are now facing charges of first-degree murder.

This after police confirmed to NEWSTALK 1010, that the boy died of his injuries, while at Sick Kids hospital.

The boy wasn't the intended target of the shooting, but was an innocent bystander who was walking with his mom, after they'd gone grocery shopping.

It happened in broad daylight, around 2 in the afternoon, near Jane and Finch.

Two men have already been arrested, and are facing a total of 28 charges, including attempted murder. Those charges have been upgraded to first-degree murder.

Officers have also revealed that they are searching for a third person, believed to be the getaway driver. Cops don't have much of a description, saying they are searching for a "black male."

Police had earlier said they believe the shooting was gang related, with one group of men shooting at rival gang members.

Three other teens were found with gunshot wounds, but they've since been released from hospital.