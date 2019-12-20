Thieves are stealing packages from more than just porches

We've heard a lot lately about porch pirates; the people who steal packages right off your front step.

But we are learning that even locked community mailboxes aren't safe.

Peel Police say there has been an increase in thefts from these boxes in east Brampton.

People break into the larger slots and make off with your package.

Police say they've arrested four people in this kind of theft.

They're telling you to consider picking up your packages at a store or having them delivered to someone who'll be home when they arrive.