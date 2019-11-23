Thieves carjack expensive sports car in Markham

It was a high-end carjacking in a high-end Markham neighbourhood Friday night.

The result, the owner of a Lamborghini was left with a leg wound after being shot.

Five men are wanted by York Regional Police, after three of them approached the victim and shot him before taking off with his car.

The carjacking occurred on Sylvia Court, near Major Mackenzie Drive and Woodbine Avenue just before 9.

Staff Sgt. Robert O'Quinn told NEWSTALK 1010 Friday night the suspects should not be confronted.

"These suspects obviously are armed and dangerous. Don't approach the vehicle if you do locate it, contact police. That would be a 9-1-1 automatically and we will take care of it from there."

The Lamborghini is red in colour and had the license plate 8-IGHT-8.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact york regional police or crime stoppers.

